HP Releases Updates for TouchPad, Pre 2 and Pre 3

HP has released new round of webOS updates for the HP TouchPad, Pre 2 and even the officially unreleased Pre 3 smartphone. The free updates are available now as on device over the air downloads.

webOS v3.0.5

TouchPad users will be receiving webOS 3.0.5. This TouchPad update offers users faster switching in Calendar views, IM presence indicators and faster scrolling in Email, support for HTTP Live Streaming, the ability to easily toggle auto-correction on or off, and an option you can set so that a period will be inserted when you press the space bar twice. Further details can be found here.

webOS v2.2.4

Unlocked Pre 2 and AT&T, Verizon, and unlocked Pre 3 phones will receive an update to. For Pre 2, this update brings improvements in Skype voice calling and messaging, and MAP for Bluetooth. For all devices, you'll find Messaging, Calendar, and Contacts enhancements.