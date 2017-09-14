Palm Brand Set For Return in 2018
The Palm brand is set for a comeback in 2018 according to a new report. Palm smartphones and potentially other devices are expected to debut next year from China based multinational electronics firm TCL.
The news comes from an interview with a TCL marketing manager with the Dutch site Android Planet. The TCL rep did not get into specifics but is quoted as stating that Palm products would be announced in early 2018 and hinted that it would include smartphones.
TCL makes a broad range of electronics under various brand names around the world. It acquired the branding rights to the Palm name back in 2015.
The company also has an agreement to produce smartphones under the BlackBerry brand. It currently has a number of BlackBerry named devices planned for release that operate on the Android platform.
It is not known at this time what operating system or form factor TCL plans to use in its upcoming Palm devices. It is safe to assume that it will not be Palm OS or webOS based as the later is still owned by LG and used in its line of smart TVs. A safe bet would be that the products would likely run a version of Android.
PalmInfocenter will follow this story closely and will report on any new developments.
Thanks to Gekko for the tip.
RE: Palm brand will return in 2018, with devices built by TCL
--
With great power comes great responsiblity.
RE: Palm brand will return in 2018, with devices built by TCL
I read this over on PhoneArena, commented, and then came over. I have zero confidence in TCL doing anything worthy. But it's cool to see the name bouncing around.
We need a news item on this site. Who's running this thing nowadays?
Pat Horne
RE: Palm brand will return in 2018, with devices built by TCL
https://www.engadget.com/2017/08/30/tcl-reportedly-reviving-palm-new-devices-2018/
And came straight over. But you guys are already here...
I am still missing the thumb board
RE: Palm brand will return in 2018, with devices built by TCL
RE: Palm brand will return in 2018, with devices built by TCL
The iPhone X reveals why Tim Cook was so mad about Palm
The iPhone X reveals why Tim Cook was so mad about Palm
Posted Sep 13, 2017 by Natasha Lomas (@riptari)
At the unveiling of Apple's new flagship smartphone yesterday, the iPhone X, CEO Tim Cook said it was something the company's staff had been working on for a decade.
The new premium handset with its edge-to-edge display (minus one unfortunate top notch) does away with the physical home button entirely and makes greater use of gestures for controlling the UI.
The new interface for multitasking looks fluid and intuitive. But it also — if you've been smartphone watching for long enough — engenders a distinct feeling of déjà vu…
Specifically it looks rather like webOS running on the Palm Pre — a handset that was announced in 2009, after Jon Rubinstein, former SVP of Apple's iPod division, had been lured out of retirement in Mexico by Palm: A mobile device company with a (very) long history, and enough self-perspective to realize they needed an experienced product designer to help them surf the next wave of mobility: touchscreen computing.
Rubinstein, who had left Apple in spring 2006, clearly possessed the sought for design chops. Palm execs flew down to Mexico to woo and win their man.
By the start of 2009 Rubinstein was on stage at CES to announce the Palm Pre: A high-gloss, pebble-shaped slider smartphone which deployed multiple gestures in the UI making the most of a touch-sensitive area that extended below the display and onto the bezel itself.
It wasn't just the scroll-flicks and pinch-to-zooms already on the iPhone and Android devices of the time that Palm had brought over to its next-gen smartphone hardware. It had something else up its sleeve: Its webOS UI incorporated a deck-of-cards activity interface to be the driver for low friction mobile multitasking.
Palm showed how users could easily swipe between and tap on the cards to switch apps. How the order of cards could be rearranged with a finger press and drag. And how individual cards could be flicked off the top of the screen when the user was done with a particular app or task. Cards showed fully active apps. It was simple and elegant.
"Now how's that for some real newness," said Matías Duarte, Palm's senior director of human interface and user experience, with a pretty sizable smirk on his face as he wrapped up that part of the Pre's CES demo.
(Duarte now works on Google's card-like Material Design design language, which extends the card motif the company first used in Android, for Google Now, in 2012; and he went straight from Palm to being a VP of design at Android when the feature was being developed.)
https://techcrunch.com/2017/09/13/the-iphone-x-reveals-why-tim-cook-was-so-mad-about-palm/
