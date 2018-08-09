Palm PVG100 aka Pepito Spotted in Leaked Pics

Android Police once again has additional details on the latest Palm rebrand leaks. This time around the site has published a new set of photos that purport to show the Palm PVG100 phone. Going by the code name Palm Pepito, they also have some new details on the smartphones specs.

The pictures show a very small form factor device with a micro display by today's standards. It is said to sport a 3.3 inch, 720p resolution screen. Android 8.1 is the expected operating system and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chip paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

There is no word on a release date or pricing although Verizon is reported to be the first carrier to offer the device in the United States.