New Palm Phone Details Announced

The company behind the Palm brand revival is out with the news about its new Palm phone device. The new product is basically a "mini phone" backup companion to your standard modern large screen smartphone. The device will debit later in November in the USA exclusively on the Verizon network for around $349 or an extra $25 a month on your phone bill.

The device is about the size of a credit card and features a 3.3" 720p display, dual cameras and a 800 mAh battery. It weights a super slim 2.2 ounces and will come in black with titanium or gold metal surrounds. Its running a version of Android 8.1 powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 with an X9 LTE modem with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

There doesn't seem to be an official name for the device of yet as its simply being referred to as "Palm" in press reviews and on the new Palm.com. The San Francisco based startup company running this latest incarnation of the Palm apparently licensed the Palm brand name from TCL. Other than the brand name, there is very little to no connection to the Palm Inc. that produced PDAs and the Tree smartphones.

