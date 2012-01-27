Jon Rubinstein Leaves HP
Culminating many months of silence from the former Palm CEO, All Things D is reporting that Jon Rubinstein is leaving Hewlett Packard, effectively shutting the book on one of the last vestiges of the old Palm guard at the company. This news comes just two days after HP's announcement of their WebOS open-source timeline.
The All Things D article goes on to state that Rubinstein has "no immediate plans" and the departure comes on the heels of his fulfillment of a 12-24 month commitment to stay onboard with HP in the aftermath of the Palm acquisition in 2010.
The article concludes with report that Rubinstein's departure is no great surprise, as he had not been seen on HP grounds after last summer's groundbreaking decision by ex-CEO Leo Apotheker to discontinue HP's WebOS hardware products.
Random thoughts. . .
2) I respect Ruby for not plunging back into the debate about what went wrong (though I would have read his words avidly if he had).
3) That is cool that he is still rocking a Veer (along with a TouchPad). This shows that he really did/does believe in WebOS.
4) How cool would it have been if, instead, he was fully utilizing a PalmOS device?!
5) So, what now?
Another Rendom Thought
RE: Another Rendom Thought
I can see WebOS body parts being hacked out and tossed into the stew of some other OS. Andriod comes to mind. I am still shaking my head wondering how I survived on a Pre+ after using my new sick GNex for about a month. That being said, I still feel quiet a bit of discomfort navigating around Android, even after getting through the learning curve. It does all the same stuff, but it's just not elegant.
This is where the future of WebOS is IMO. Competitive OS makers should be able to "steal" at will the good parts of WebOS and integrate them quickly it would seem. The platform truly has a lot goodies that unfortunately got mixed in with all the Palm & HP warts.
Here's looking forward to cards, system/app patching, web based standards, the wave launcher(I love that), just type, and a few other WebOS goodies in real future mobile OSes and devices.
A far as a WebOS "phone" or "tablet". Other than a $49 dollar store tablet, I never expect another real WebOS device. While they are basically standing still (converting to open source) in R&D, the winning (already ahead) platforms are racing ahead even further.
Ruby is rich for a reason. Unless they have some serious VC and a vision, he's not ignorant enough to believe that an antiquated open source OS will be attractive to hardware suppliers for market in mid 2013. JMO
Pat Horne
RE: Another Rendom Thought
So after a month of using the GN...what do you think about it? I am a bit concerned by reports of the build quality and the Camera Quality. I currenlty use the HTC Incredible(original) I am quite happy with the build quality of the Incredible and didn't know how it compared to the GN.
RE: Another Rendom Thought
Display = stunningly beautiful
Battery life = Decent, and I keep everything running. Have not experienced what some have complained of.
Size = I have been shocked to find it pockets better than even my Pre. The curve screen fits in back pocket and it's super thin.
Speed = smokin. OS buttery smooth. Only active wallpapers (now native in ICS) make it pedestrian and widgets seem to slow Navigation a bit.
Camera = I'm at loss for all the whining. Mine takes killer shots except in darker areas (no surprise huh). Could care less @ anything over 3mpx as far as capture goes. Quality and functions are good. Love the panoramic camera. Vids lookgreat
RE: Another Rendom Thought
OS = Love the apps and ecosystem. Navigation is taking a learning curve. I'm still not fluid, and although there is a lot to love in ICS, it's still no WebOS in architecture.
Build quality = better than Pre+ for sure. It's very light weight for its size? Does not feel as solid as an iPhone, but is much lighter. I've dropped it twice and no breakage or scratches.
PIMs = more robust than WebOS IMO. After testing several I've switched to Business Calander for $4.99. Finding contactsqpk is harder and cumbersome, although I'm probably missing the easy ways.
Gripes = camera bug, OS not as fluid as WebOS, device is a bit long, device a little slippery due to material on sides, wifi reception not as good as my iPad.
Praises = display is sick, movies are fabulous, thin, 4g is like wow, apps galore, wifi hotspot app circumvents VZW ripoff wo rooting, fast boot, very fast, design and look, ICS is powerful.
I like it. Putting the netbook to rest a lot.
RE: Another Rendom Thought
wifi hotspot app circumvents VZW ripoff wo rooting
What is the name of that app? Is it built-in? available on the market? Is it available for ICS only?
I am still a little PO'ed at VZW because they advertised the WiFi hotspot as a feature of the HTC Thunderbolt without making it clear that they would rip you off at a later date. I refused to add it to my plan when it stopped being free.
RE: Another Rendom Thought
I'm plenty occupied with the platform switch to add any more. I'll look it up if I can and let you know for sure.
RE: Another Rendom Thought
oh no the Reverend finally upgraded. poor bastard didn't know what he was missing until now.
enjoy.
Happy(?) birthday, WebOS. . .
Also, here is a good overview of WebOS history, though it is written at a general level:
http://www.engadget.com/2012/02/10/hp-veer-4g-pre-3-and-touchpad-celebrate-a-melancholy-birthday/
Off-Topic: Samsung Note
The tone of this article is negative, but at least they mentioned a Palm Treo:
http://www.tuaw.com/2012/02/06/samsung-insults-iphone-owners-with-super-bowl-ad-touting-oversiz/
